Senator John Thune along several Midwest delegates to travel to U.S. border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Homeland Security says the United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years.

Senator John Thune, along with several other delegates from the Midwest, decided they needed to go to the U.S. southern border to get a closer look at what exactly is happening there. They made the trip on Friday.

Sen. Thune says he’s frustrated with the current situation, saying it could have easily been prevented.

“This shouldn’t have happened. I think the lesson we learned is if you don’t build it, they will come. When you don’t finish the job and secure the border you are inviting people into the country,” says Sen. Thune.

Many Republicans have been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the border situation.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who herself immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee, argues that Biden being president has nothing to do with the influx of immigrants.

“I know that people who are living in these conditions are not turning on the news to see who is president what will they be met with when they come to the border, they are thinking about what it takes for them to survive,” says Rep. Omar.

President Biden says that his policies are not the cause of the increase in children arriving at the border, but senator Thune argues that it’s the president’s responsibility to fix the situation.

When talking about border patrol agents Friday, Thune said “we appreciate their work, they are trying to keep our country safe and secure, we need to help them by putting good policies in place and getting away from these failed policies that have been implemented by the bide administration”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.