Stampede back home against Sioux City Musketeers

By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Herd were back in Sioux Falls for game one of a two game home stand Friday night.

In the first period the puck was is in the front of the Musketeer goalie but the Stampede’s Cole Sillinger was able to put the puck in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first, the Stampede made a nice pass to Jack Smith who shot and got his own rebound putting Sioux Falls up 2-0.

On a Power Play in the second period, Sioux City’s Brian Carrabes netted a slap shot to tie the game at two a piece.

Late in the third, the Musketeers would score again, Stampede fall 3-2.

