Surge of Warm Air to Move in for Sunday, Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Even though our Saturday featured cloudier skies, gusty winds, cool temperatures and even a few scattered rain showers, the second half of the weekend is looking to be brighter and warmer. A surge of warm air will move in for Sunday, and we’ll really feel it by Monday... but that will be short-lived as temperatures will plummet into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: A cold front will continue to slide through the area. Some scattered showers are possible, but all precipitation will be over with by the late evening and skies will begin to clear as high pressure settles in. Winds will be breezy out of the N to NW at 10-25 mph, but will become light overnight. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY: We’ll start the day with sunny skies, but some clouds will trickle in for the afternoon as a warm front pushes through. Winds trend light out of the W and SW, but will become S to SW and increase to 10-20 mph in the afternoon with higher gusts. Highs range from 55-60 east to the upper 60s to low 70s west. Skies remain mostly clear to clear Sunday night with a S wind at 5-20 mph and lows in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Monday will be a warm and very windy day with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the SW at 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph and a WIND ADVISORY could very well be issued for parts of the area. Winds will gradually shift to the W and NW as a strong cold front passes through late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Winds will remain gusty throughout the day Tuesday and it will be much colder. As the front passes through, a few spotty light rain or snow showers could be possible for the eastern third of the area overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Highs soar into the 70s Monday, but will only be in the 30s and 40s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Sunshine will continue to round out the week and temperatures will rebound pretty nicely by the end of the week. Most areas will wake up to the teens Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Highs climb back into the 50s and 60s Thursday with 60s and 70s Friday. Winds remain breezy and gradually shift from the NW Wednesday back to the S Thursday and Friday.

LONG TERM: Easter Weekend looks superb with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80. Models want to bring in a chance of showers Sunday into early next week, but for now, I’m keeping rain chances minimal to none. The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from April 4-10, indicates a very likely chance we remain above average with slightly above average precipitation.

