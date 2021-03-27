USD’s Stanley Umude enters transfer portal, plans to pursue NBA Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USD Senior Stanley Umude is entering the transfer portal.

The 6′ 6″ standout took to Twitter Friday afternoon, saying he has decided to go forward with the NBA Draft process while maintaining the option to return to school for one more year.

In that tweet, Umude thanked Coyote Nation, as well as his teammates, coaches and advisors for making him the player and person he is today.

In his four season at USD, Umude racked up more than 1,400 points, 500 rebounds, 168 assists, and 91 rebounds.

