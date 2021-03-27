Advertisement

USD’s Stanley Umude enters transfer portal, plans to pursue NBA Draft

By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USD Senior Stanley Umude is entering the transfer portal.

The 6′ 6″ standout took to Twitter Friday afternoon, saying he has decided to go forward with the NBA Draft process while maintaining the option to return to school for one more year.

In that tweet, Umude thanked Coyote Nation, as well as his teammates, coaches and advisors for making him the player and person he is today.

In his four season at USD, Umude racked up more than 1,400 points, 500 rebounds, 168 assists, and 91 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege
Salem Resident has racial slur graffited on his car
Salem resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Swatek is facing multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and making...
Man arrested after gunshots heard in southeastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

USD victorious over Oral Roberts in Vermillion
USD beats Oral Roberts Friday in Vermillion
Slide tackle from NDSU's McKenna Strand
SDSU downs NDSU in Fargo
Stampede back home against Sioux City Musketeers
Stampede back home against Sioux City Musketeers
Luverne Girls fall in first round of State Class "A" Tournament
Luverne Girls fall in MN Class “A” State Hockey Tournament