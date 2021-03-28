Craig Smith accepts head coaching job at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (Dakota News Now) - The Utah Utes have hired Craig Smith as the next men’s basketball coach. The former head coach at the University of South Dakota amassed 79 victories and lead USD to an NIT and CBI appearance in four years. Smith enjoyed similar results at Utah State where the Aggies won 74 games and made the NCAA Tournament in three years. The Utes won 12 games and lost 13 this year and have not made a tournament since the 2017-2018 season where they were NIT runner-ups.

