Early Week to Feature Strong Winds, Temperature Swings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a cool and breezy Saturday with some seeing rain showers, our Sunday is looking much nicer with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and not as much wind. That will all be changing as strong winds are expected to move in to begin the week and with the dry conditions and the drought that’s in place, dangerous fire weather conditions are possible as well. Numerous wind and fire alerts are in place through Monday evening.

TONIGHT: A warm front will push through the area, which will bring in warmer air thanks to a southerly breeze at 5-20 mph. We’ll see a mostly clear to clear sky with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Skies remain mainly clear, but winds will be increasing throughout the day as a low to our north strengthens. A strong cold front will sweep through from west to east, and that will shift the winds to the W and NW and that’s when we’ll see the strongest of the winds. Winds begin S to SW at 10-20 mph, but will increase to 20-40 mph in the afternoon and evening with gusts as high as 45-60 mph. Areas in the high wind warning to our far west could see wind gusts over 60 mph. Strong winds continue Monday night out of the WNW to NW with partly cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance of wintry mix showers along and east of an Aberdeen to Winner line overnight, but it shouldn’t be too much of a concern. Lows plummet back into the 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Winds remain strong into Tuesday as the system departs with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with a WNW to NW wind at 15-30 mph with higher gusts and a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wednesday features a sunny sky with a lighter wind out of the NW, but still be breezy at times. Temperatures begin the day in the teens to low 20s and top out in the 40s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine will continue to round out the week with a few clouds from time to time. Winds shift back to the southerly direction, which will boost temperatures once again. Highs Thursday range from the 50s east to the 60s west, with highs Friday mostly in the 70s with some 60s far east.

WEEKEND AND LONG-TERM: The warm weather will continue into Easter weekend and into the following week. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with some areas west pushing into the 80s. Temperatures next week cool a bit, back into the 60s and 70s and that’s when we could see the next chance for some precipitation. Those chances are looking minimal to none, but we’ll watch the trends in that. The latest CPC 8-14 day outlook, which runs from April 5-11, still indicates warmer than average temperatures with near to slightly above average precipitation.

