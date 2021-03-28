Advertisement

Nate Gerry, 49ers agree to terms on one year deal

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Dakota News Now) - Former Sioux Falls Washington High School standout Nate Gerry is heading to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Gerry was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. During his tenure, he played in 46 games and helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl during the 2017 season by defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

