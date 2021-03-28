Advertisement

South Dakota Voices For Peace organizes “Paper the Town” event

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers began arriving at the offices for South Dakota Voices for Peace at 10:00 am Saturday morning ready to “Paper the Town.”

The organizers of the event feel that specific groups of people aren’t getting enough information involving vaccines.

“Paper the town is about bringing fliers to community places, specifically targeting places where immigrants, refugees, and people of color go and where the information is missing,” Angelica Mercado-Ford said, the program coordinator for South Dakota Voices for Peace.

The goal of the event was to spread vaccine information all over Sioux Falls.

“We’re bringing the posters to businesses, places of worship, non-profits, and so on. It’s in five different languages which are the top 5 languages in the Sioux Falls area,” Naomi Ludeman said, the deputy director for South Dakota Voices for Peace.

The organizers want to ensure that everybody has the same access to the correct information.

“We have gotten reports where people have been turned away from being vaccinated because they might not be a citizen, but that’s not a qualification for vaccination,” Ludeman said.

The team at South Dakota Voices for Peace is very passionate about events like this.

“Coming from an immigrant family I’ve seen the struggles. I could only dream of resources like this. So if I’m able to contribute to my community I’m more than happy to do that,” Mercado-Ford said.

The event saw more than 50 volunteers while a similar style event also took place in Brookings Saturday.

