Advertisement

Augustana’s defense leads to victory over Minot State

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team finished the weekend with a win over Minot State on Sunday.

The Vikings had seven hits in which three were doubles, but defense was most impressive for AU.

Starting pitcher Max Steffens had 10 strikeouts on the day through eight innings to lead Augustana to a 5-1 victory.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
Craig Smith
Craig Smith accepts head coaching job at Utah
Nate Gerry, 49ers agree to terms on one year deal
Medical Marijuana
Gov. Noem proposes changes to medical marijuana initiative measure ahead of Veto Day

Latest News

USF sweeps past Bemidji State
USF sweeps past Bemidji State
Jackrabbit soccer outlast Bison in border battle
Jackrabbit soccer outlast Bison in border battle
USD soccer cruises past Oral Roberts
USD soccer cruises past Oral Roberts
Junior southpaw Tanner Brown was perfect in game one of Saturday's doubleheader with the...
Brown is perfect in Augustana’s 4-0 victory