Augustana’s defense leads to victory over Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team finished the weekend with a win over Minot State on Sunday.

The Vikings had seven hits in which three were doubles, but defense was most impressive for AU.

Starting pitcher Max Steffens had 10 strikeouts on the day through eight innings to lead Augustana to a 5-1 victory.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.