Advertisement

Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which commemorates the date in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished.

The Bidens made an unannounced trip and walked alongside one of the memorial’s famed long black granite walls, polished to a high finish and etched with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The couple laid a bouquet of flowers and stood in silence. The president then traced the name of Dennis F. Shine, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear why the president chose Shine, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Some companies choosing to incentivize COVID-19 vaccine
A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case against...
Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested
Dry, windy weather adds to continuing drought concerns
Dry, windy weather adds to continuing drought concerns
Vaccine
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up