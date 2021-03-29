Advertisement

Billie Sutton Leadership Institute launches rural leadership program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new rural leadership program was announced by the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute dedicated to Powering Opportunities While Energizing Rural (POWER). Sutton, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate for South Dakota, is focusing on a community-minded initiative to help new generations grow and encourage involvement in local rural cooperatives.

