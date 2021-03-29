Dell Rapids elementary school evacuated due to gas leak

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A school in southeast South Dakota has been temporarily evacuated due to a gas leak.

Dell Rapids Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning, according to a message sent out to parents in the district.

Students were taken to the Dell Rapids High School where they will continue with the school day, the message said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the leak.

