Feeding South Dakota saw busy year amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the past year, Feeding South Dakota has moved more than 17 million pounds of food to provide hundreds of thousands of meals.

C.E.O. Matt Gassen told WNAX the organization continues to expand its services, and that the large geographic area they cover remains among their biggest challenges.

Gassen says people were just recovering from the recession of 2008, and the pandemic hit them particularly hard. Gassen says he belives those on the fringes will continue to struggle.

Gassen recently announced he will be retiring from the agency at the end of August. He has been with Feeding South Dakota for 22 years.

