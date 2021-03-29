Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota saw busy year amid pandemic

File photo.
File photo.(Connor Matteson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the past year, Feeding South Dakota has moved more than 17 million pounds of food to provide hundreds of thousands of meals.

C.E.O. Matt Gassen told WNAX the organization continues to expand its services, and that the large geographic area they cover remains among their biggest challenges.

Gassen says people were just recovering from the recession of 2008, and the pandemic hit them particularly hard. Gassen says he belives those on the fringes will continue to struggle.

Gassen recently announced he will be retiring from the agency at the end of August. He has been with Feeding South Dakota for 22 years.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
Craig Smith
Craig Smith accepts head coaching job at Utah
Nate Gerry, 49ers agree to terms on one year deal
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

Gas leak
Dell Rapids elementary school evacuated due to gas leak
South Dakota 2021 legislative sessions ending with talked surrounding HB 1217
Veto day preview
Minnesota schools, Stampede alum excel to reach Frozen Four
Minnesota schools, Stampede alum excel to reach Frozen Four
South Dakota State Legislature
The 2021 legislative session to end with “Veto Day”