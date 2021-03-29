Advertisement

Jackrabbit soccer outlast Bison in border battle

Jackrabbit soccer outlast Bison in border battle
(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s soccer looked to stay undefeated in Fargo on Sunday against NDSU.

Both teams remained scoreless through the first 50 minutes, but in the 53rd minute SDSU sophomore Maya Hansen would find the back of the net with an assist from Kaycee Manding.

Jackrabbits are now 8-0-4 with Sunday’s 1-0 win.

