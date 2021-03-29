Jackrabbit soccer outlast Bison in border battle

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s soccer looked to stay undefeated in Fargo on Sunday against NDSU.

Both teams remained scoreless through the first 50 minutes, but in the 53rd minute SDSU sophomore Maya Hansen would find the back of the net with an assist from Kaycee Manding.

Jackrabbits are now 8-0-4 with Sunday’s 1-0 win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.