Legislators consider Noem’s edits to transgender sports bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Legislators are convening in South Dakota’s Capitol to take up the only veto by Gov. Kristi Noem following a legislative session that included more than 200 bills.

The governor used a “style and form” veto to block a House bill barring transgender women and girls from competing in sports programs designated for females. Such vetoes are usually used to clean up technical language in a bill, not change its scope or power.

Besides excluding collegiate athletics, Noem is proposing two sections be struck from the bill entirely. That has led state lawmakers who passed it to call Noem’s move unconstitutional.

