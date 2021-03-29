Micro Doughnuts specializes in bite-size, customizable doughnuts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Doughnuts are one of America’s most popular breakfast items, but a doughnut shop in Brookings is putting its own twist on the customer’s experience.

Teresa McDermott’s spark for making doughnuts was lit at a local market while she was living in Seattle.

“They have a doughnut stand there, we saw the machine, and we got interested,” Micro Doughnuts Owner Teresa McDermott said.

Teresa and her husband, James, then brainstormed how to make their idea something special, ultimately deciding to add unique flavors to mini donuts.

“We started just sitting around and came up with all the different toppings, and then we had the doughnut trailer made, and we started doing farmer’s markets, and it just took off,” Teresa said.

When the McDermott’s moved to New Mexico, their Micro Doughnuts trailer went with them. When they found themselves on the road again, this time to South Dakota, they decided it was time to open a brick-and-mortar location.

“The trailer, it was a lot of work and a lot of hours,” Teresa said. “We had people in Las Cruces (New Mexico) waiting up to two hours for our donuts.”

Now, Micro Doughnuts has settled in Brookings.

“It’s been awesome, the community has been really nice here, we have our regulars, we love our regulars,” Teresa said.

And, with the help of her family, Teresa continues to turn out a hot and fresh product.

“We make them fresh to order, so when I hand you those micros they’re still warm,” Teresa said.

Teresa says the best part is just seeing her customers happy.

“When I see the smile on their faces or the little kids come in asking for their favorite, it just warms my heart,” Teresa said.

