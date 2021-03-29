Advertisement

Minnesota schools, Stampede alum excel to reach Frozen Four

By Jacob Cersosimo
(Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever, all five Minnesota universities made the field of 16 in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championships.

University of Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State University Mankato, St. Cloud State, the University of Minnesota, and Bemidji State all played over the weekend for a spot in the frozen four.

Many of these players having a connection to Sioux falls as 24 former players and coaches from the stampede played in the championships.

As far as the four teams left, the University of Massachusetts has four former herd players in the frozen four, and they’ll be taking on Minnesota Duluth.

UMD scored a trip to the Frozen Four with a five overtime win against North Dakota Saturday.

Three former stampede members are a part of the St. Cloud State team who beat Boston College Sunday to reach the frozen four, where they will face MSU Mankato after the Mavericks knocked off the Gophers.

