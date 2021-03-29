Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem has signed two executive orders Monday banning transgender women from competing in sports programs.

A bill banning transgender women from competing in sports programs in South Dakota died after a House vote fell short of the two-thirds majority required to override the veto it received after Noem sent it back to the legislature.

“Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics.”

Governor Noem also says she will work with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session for late-May early-June to discuss the issue. The legislative session would also discuss other outstanding legislative issues including medical marijuana.

