Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports on March 22 in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem has signed two executive orders Monday banning transgender women from competing in sports programs.

A bill banning transgender women from competing in sports programs in South Dakota died after a House vote fell short of the two-thirds majority required to override the veto it received after Noem sent it back to the legislature.

MORE: Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails

“Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics.”

Governor Noem also says she will work with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session for late-May early-June to discuss the issue. The legislative session would also discuss other outstanding legislative issues including medical marijuana.

