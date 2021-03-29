Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases decline in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (File photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases declined slightly in South Dakota Monday in the Department of Health’s daily coronavirus report.

The number of active cases fell by 19 to 2,393. This number has slowly grown over the past month after falling below 2,000 last month, but has now declined for three consecutive days.

Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing total known cases in the state to 117,336.

The state’s COVID-19 death total remained unchanged at 1,933.

Current hospitalizations rose by 11 to 91. This number has grown in recent days after dipping to below 70 earlier this month, but still remains well below the state’s peak in November when it surpassed 500. Officials say 45% of hospital beds and 46% of ICU beds are still available.

Nearly 42% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one vaccine dose, and over 27% of those are fully vaccinated. This statistic includes only South Dakotans over the age of 16 and also includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA.

