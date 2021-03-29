Advertisement

Some companies choosing to incentivize COVID-19 vaccine

By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are even offering a monetary incentive to those who do get vaccinated.

Organizations like LifeScape and Dakotabilities work with vulnerable populations. So they are encouraging all staff to get vaccinated.

Education surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine has been key.

“What it means not only to the people that we support because they are a very vulnerable population, but also to protect and keep safe their coworkers. And that, that also helps protect our workforce,” said Jessica Wells, LifeScape Foundation President.

“Have our staff receive information from trusted sources as far as the effects and the benefits of getting the vaccine and not just relying on social media or comments of ‘Well my friend had this happen,’” said Nathan Stallinga, Executive Director for Dakotabilities

Organization leaders say offering an incentive helps start the conversation.

Dakotabilities is offering staff gift cards from local businesses once they get the shot. LifeScape is giving out $100 stipends to employees who get vaccinated.

“To help compensate them for the time it takes to go to an offsite location to receive the two-step series,” said Wells.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is giving its employees a $50 bonus.

“Most of them are young and don’t necessarily feel as though the vaccination is important to them. So I’m financially motivating them to take an interest and understand the fact that it’s not just about you, but the community as a whole,” said Tom Slattery, Owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

JJ’s is also offering an incentive to customers. It’s called a “shot for a shot.” Folks can bring in their vaccination card and get half off their first drink at the bar.

“It’s gone over quite well. People are excited to be recognized for doing something that they feel is important to our community as well,” said Slattery.

It’s also brought new customers into the store, making it a win-win for everyone.

