Thune criticizes Biden’s border policy, says wall is needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - U.S. Sen. John Thune is piling on criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy, insisting after visiting the border in South Texas that he’s convinced a wall is necessary.

Thune called the situation a “crisis” that could have been prevented if Biden had heeded the warnings of the U.S. Border Patrol and others.

Biden administration officials say they inherited an untenable situation and blame former President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system.

Thune and other GOP senators visited a migrant center in Donna, Texas, on Friday. He told The Associated Press Sunday that there’s chaos on the border.

