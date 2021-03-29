Advertisement

UPDATE: Fire burns between homes, Nemo Road closed, residents evacuated

A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews...
A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews responded to a fire in the Westboro Trails area and near Highland Loop. Smoke is visible(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 11 a.m. March 29

Crews reported that the fire is actively burning between two homes in the Westberry Trails area. The fire is four miles west of Rapid City on Schroeder Road.

The Rapid City Fire Department said that the Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be next to evacuate.

The fire is spreading, so RCFD wants residents to be ready to evacuate.

Travel on Nemo Road is closed as crews battle the blaze.

Posted by Jay Cooley on Monday, March 29, 2021

This is a developing story. KOTA Territory News will keep you updated.

A fire is burning in western Rapid City.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 29, crews responded to a fire in the Westberry Trails area near Highland Loop. Smoke is visible in Rapid City,

As of 10 a.m. one crew has responded and more fire crews are on the way. Black Hills Fox News has heard people are being asked to evacuate.

Strong west to northwest winds with sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts to 65 miles per hour expected in Rapid City on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Fire danger in Rapid City is extreme Monday, according to the Rapid City Fire Department.

This is a developing story. KOTA Territory News will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
Craig Smith
Craig Smith accepts head coaching job at Utah
Nate Gerry, 49ers agree to terms on one year deal
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (File photo)
Active COVID-19 cases decline in South Dakota
File photo.
Suspect arrested in Rapid City homicide, police say
Micro Doughnuts (Brookings, SD)
Micro Doughnuts specializes in bite-size, customizable doughnuts
The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Legislature votes against Noem’s ‘style-and-form’ veto on transgender bill