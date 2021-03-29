USD soccer cruises past Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota women’s soccer team was looking to sweep Oral Roberts at home over the weekend.

With a win on Friday, all eyes were on Sunday.

The Coyotes would strike first with Alexis Mitchell finding the back of the net in the 4th minute.

ORU would respond with Christa Van Look scoring, but from there it was all Coyotes.

USD’s Taylor Ravelo, Maddison Sullivan, and Taylor Cotter would all score to lead the Coyotes to a 4-1 victory.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.