USF sweeps past Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USF baseball improved to 6-6 on the season with a pair of wins Sunday afternoon against Bemidji State.

In game one, Junior pitcher Caleb Ditmarson threw all seven innings with seven strikeouts. Redshirt Sophomore Sam Michels had a home run with two RBI’s.

USF went on to win the first game 4-0.

The Cougars tallied 11 hits in game two and as a team had nine RBI’s. USF went on to win the nine inning game two 9-3.

