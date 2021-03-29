USF sweeps past Bemidji State
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USF baseball improved to 6-6 on the season with a pair of wins Sunday afternoon against Bemidji State.
In game one, Junior pitcher Caleb Ditmarson threw all seven innings with seven strikeouts. Redshirt Sophomore Sam Michels had a home run with two RBI’s.
USF went on to win the first game 4-0.
The Cougars tallied 11 hits in game two and as a team had nine RBI’s. USF went on to win the nine inning game two 9-3.
