Windy and Warm

Cold Front Moves Through Tonight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday, and it’s going to be a windy and warm forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of us with the chance to hit 80 in the southeast. Wind gusts will be in between 40 and 55 mph, so Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings, and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect this afternoon. There will be a high risk of fire danger this afternoon with the warm temperatures and the strong wind gusts.

Tonight, a strong cold front will move through the region. That may spark off a couple showers or flurries. Tuesday will be quite a bit cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s and we’re going to keep the strong wind gusts around. The wind should finally die down for Wednesday with highs still sitting in the 40s.

We’ll start to warm up by the end of the week. By Thursday, we’ll be back in the 50s and 60s and most of us should crack 70 again by Friday. Easter weekend is looking fantastic! Highs around the region should be back in the 70s and we may even hit 80 out west! Looking ahead to next week, the nice weather will be sticking around. Highs should be staying in the 70s for most of us.

