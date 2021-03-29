Windy Followed by a Cool Down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Due to the dry conditions and the high winds, Red Flag Warnings have been issued for much of the area. Just as soon as temperatures warm up nicely today, a strong cold front will move through tonight and knock those temperatures back down to the 40′s for highs on Tuesday along with provide a chance for a brief rain/snow mix overnight.

Tuesday will remain windy and much colder. Temperatures will drop by around 30 to 35 degrees from today to Tuesday alone! Sunshine will return throughout Tuesday morning and the wind will gradually die down by Tuesday evening. Sunshine will stick around throughout the rest of the week and temperatures will slowly be warming up. Highs will be in the 40′s once again for Wednesday, but we’ll be in the 50′s east and 60′s west by Thursday and then by Friday the 70′s are back for all of us!

Easter Weekend is looking amazing with sunshine for Saturday and Easter Sunday along with much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 70′s and even approach 80 degrees for Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the 70′s next Monday as well with chances for precipitation coming back Tuesday and Wednesday.

