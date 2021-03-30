Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in South Dakota, health officials said Tuesday.

The disease has claimed a total of 1,935 lives in the state, according to the Department of Health. The two latest victims were both in their 60s.

Officials reported 165 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 117,495.

After declining three straight days, active cases again rose by nearly 40 to Tuesday to 2,436. The state’s active cases peaked near 20,000 in November, then declined to below 2,000 last month. However, this number rose in the past month and has hovered around 2,400 over the past week.

Current hospitalizations also seem to reflect a rise in coronavirus activity. Health officials have long said hospitalizations tend to trail a rise in cases, as it often takes time for more serious symptoms to develop. The number of current hospitalizations rose by four Tuesday to 95 - and has risen by over 30 in the past week.

