Schroeder fire near Rapid City 0% contained, authorities say

NEMO, S.D. (AP) - A wildfire near Rapid City has destroyed one home and continues to spread Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The Schroeder fire is still 0% contained, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. It has burned at least 1 1/2 square miles near Nemo, northwest of Rapid City.

Hundreds of homes in the area were evacuated Monday. Officials are not advising any additional evacuations as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe the fire started on private property, though the specific cause has not been released.

No add’l evacuations now. Lots of questions from public about Chapel Valley. Fire is still half mile away & officials not advising now.

Roads blocked:

-Hwy44 @ ChapelLane

-Hwy44 @ JohnsonSidingFire2

-RedDale @ NatlGuardWay

-PineDaleRidge @ SBerryPineRd

-WestberryHillRd @ NemoRd

Two other fires were still burning about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City near Keystone. One has covered an estimated 100 acres and the other 20 acres. They caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close, as well as surrounding roads.

Crews work to contain the "244 Fire" near Keystone. (KOTA/KEVN)

No injuries have been reported in connection to any fires burning in the Black Hills area. However, crews continue to contend with strong winds in the area. The National Weather Service says gusty northwest winds are continuing Tuesday across the western South Dakota plains. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 mph are expected.

Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday she is in the area the help oversee the fire response.

New updated map for evacuations from #SchroederFire with road closures marked.https://t.co/wtfXvvKUQx

Schroeder Fire 2021

