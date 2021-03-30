Advertisement

400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires

Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced...
Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.(City of Rapid City via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department said a fire that started near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area, about 15 miles northwest of Rapid City, had burned as much as 1 1/2 square miles and was “still moving” on Monday afternoon.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in Rapid City to oversee the response, said the fire started on private property.

Two additional blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone, with one covering an estimated 75 acres and the other 20 acres.

That caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close, as well as surrounding roads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder

Latest News

Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Derek Chauvin's trial begins with George Floyd's final moments
Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is from Pickstown and is a reliable senior and leader...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Andes Central senior gets things done
Vaccine
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado