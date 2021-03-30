Another Windy Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the wind around again today. We could have wind gusts in between 40 and 50 mph for some of us. It will also be about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. High Wind Warnings will be in effect for northern and central South Dakota until Tuesday morning, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for southeastern parts of the region until tonight.

The wind should die down by tomorrow morning and we should see some more sunshine. Despite those things happening, it’s still going to be a cool day with highs in the 40s. We’ll start to warm up for the end of this week. Highs Thursday will be back in the 50s and 60s for everyone. Friday is looking even nicer with highs in the 70s!

If you have any plans Easter weekend, the weather is looking amazing! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with some low 80s possible out west! We should stay dry all weekend, as well. Early next week, we’ll keep highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We’ll bring in a couple slight chances of rain by midweek.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.