Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Waubay

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

Sixty-one-year-old Cynthia Elledge of Dayton, Minn. died in Friday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say Elledge was driving west on Highway 12 about two miles west of Waubay when her car crossed the center line. The car collided head-on with a semi-truck headed in the opposite direction.

Elledge died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 60-year-old Timber Lake man, received minor injuries.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts. No one else was involved in the crash.

