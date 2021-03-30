Downtown Brookings hosts Eggapalooza in celebration of Easter and Spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Easter is just around the corner and Downtown Brookings is hosting a fun event to celebrate the holiday, as well as Spring.

Eggapalooza is going on now through Sunday, April 4.

Many businesses across the nation, including right here in South Dakota, are still rebounding from the pandemic. Now, with the turning of the seasons, there is a new sense of hope, and events like Eggapalooza help drum up support for local business.

“We have over 130 different businesses in the downtown district, so when we have events like this it really opens people’s eyes to what sort of variety is available in our neighborhood,” Kirsten Gjesdal, the owner of Carrot Seed Kitchen Co. and Honeycomb Gifts, said.

Eggapalooza includes family-friendly activities, sales, and fun promotions.

“This was the first event we had to cancel last year due to COVID, and so it is so nice to be able to have this event going on this Spring,” Director of Downtown Brookings Ashley Biggar, said. “It’s going to be gorgeous out, and just seeing everyone out and about visiting our local businesses is going to be something that warms my heart so much.”

In conjunction with the event, several businesses are also part of a Golden Egg Hunt.

To participate in the Golden Egg Hunt just pick up a passport at one of the 12 participating businesses, get it stamped by at least nine of those businesses, and then turn it in for a chance to win a prize.

Collectively, Downtown Brookings is excited to host an event the community can enjoy.

“Our families do a great job of supporting our downtown local businesses, and so to be able to give back and do something for them is really exciting,” Sarah Wilson, co-owner of Little Rascals Consigment & Studio, said.

For more information about Eggapalooza and the Golden Egg Hunt, click here.

