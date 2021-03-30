Advertisement

Dustin Lynch to perform at South Dakota State Fair

Country musician Dustin Lynch will perform at the grandstand on Saturday, September 4th.
Country musician Dustin Lynch will perform at the grandstand on Saturday, September 4th.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Dustin Lynch will perform at the South Dakota State Fair on Saturday, September 4th. Tickets go on sale June 21st for the general public. But pre-sale tickets can be purchased May 24th.

Reserved seating tickets are $45 and standing room tickets are $55. The show starts at 7:00 PM with Ross Ellis as the opening act. Ellis was named Sirius XM’s latest Highway Find in 2017 after he released his first single, “Home for the Weekend.”

According to the South Dakota State Fair, Lynch has seven #1 singles and four Top 5 Albums. Some of his top hits include “Cowboys and Angels,” “Small Town Boy,” and “Seein’ Red.”

It was announced on March 23rd that country artist Jon Pardi will perform Sunday, September 5th at the State Fair. The fair runs from September 2nd through the 6th this year.

