Faulkton Area Foundation fundraiser grows to new high

FAULKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pot continues to grow for the Faulkton Area Foundation’s Chase the Ace fundraiser, looking to cap off a six year effort to get funds back into the community.

The fundraiser began early last year, right as the ongoing pandemic set in. And Foundation President Troy Hadrick said they had to start looking at other ways to play as businesses temporarily closed.

“Then when COVID hit last year, and a lot of those were shut down for a while, we kind of had to figure out how to, what we could do or were we going to have to stop for a while. And ultimately, we figured out ways we that we could take payment online.” Hadrick said.

Anyone 18 and older living in the United States can buy a ticket for $5. Each week the Foundation draws a ticket, and that person has a chance to draw for the ace of spades and win half the total pot. Hadrick says the amount they’ve raised so far will help complete the Foundation’s goal of setting up a community fund, helping projects around the area.

“To be able to know that from here on out, we’re going to have this pool of money that earns interest and creates those earnings. And then we can give that away to the community for all sorts of different projects. I think it just really lets you continue to dream.”

Many of those looking to play have been able to buy tickets online through Venmo and PayPal, and the winner doesn’t need to be present to win.

“We tried to make it easy for people to play online, and different ways to pay.” said Foundation Treasurer Dwight Hossle.

The pot this week is expected to reach over $600,000. Hadrick says there’s still time to buy tickets for Wednesday evening’s drawing.

“We’ve got a lot of people watching our community now to see when the big pot will go out. And when it doesn’t go out each week, boy they jump back in and get their tickets bought, and away we go again.” Hadrick said.

More information about Chase the Ace can be found here.

