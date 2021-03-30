Advertisement

Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) – What would you do if you found tens of thousands of dollars at your job?

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma made sure it got returned to its owner.

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters.

It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.

Instead of keeping the money, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward, the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.

Goodwill said it was one of the largest cash finds at any of its locations.

