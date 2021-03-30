Hardy and Parmalee added to Sioux Empire Fair lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair is proud to welcome HARDY with special guest Parmalee to the Sioux Empire Fair on Monday, August 9, 2021. The show is FREE with paid fair admission on the Main Stage! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. VIP area tickets are $20 per person per day and will be on sale Wednesday, July 7th at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office in the Armory on the north end of the fairgrounds.

With every new release, Big Loud Records’ Hardy continues to “embody that classic country spirit while pushing the boundaries of modern radio music” (American Songwriter). Flying high at country radio with Top 15 single “One Beer” feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson, the lead track is featured on Hardy’s acclaimed debut album, A ROCK, out now. The project follows 2019′s countrified mixtape HIXTAPE VOL. 1 — praised by Billboard as “one of the most ambitious projects of the year” — and career-launching EPs THIS OLE BOY and WHERE TO FIND ME. As the newly-minted 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year, a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing artist, CMA Triple Play award recipient and Vevo DSCVR artist, the pride of Philadelphia, MS has earned his reputation as “Nashville’s Most Clever New Redneck Songwriter” (Rolling Stone) with FIVE #1 singles as a writer since 2018. The ACM nominee for Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year (“God’s Country”) has shared the stage with FGL, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen. Joining Hardy is Parmalee. 2016 ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful new acts. Parmalee’s single “Just The Way” just went #1.

The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 373 million Pandora streams, 123 million plays on Spotify, over 31 million YouTube/ VEVO views, and 1.7 million Shazam subscribers. The Sioux Empire Fair is proud to welcome Hardy with Parmalee to Sioux Falls. They join the Sioux Empire Fair lineup with Hairball. For more information and details leading up to the event, visit www.siouxempirefair.com

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.