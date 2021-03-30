Advertisement

Minnesota hits 1 million vaccinations, test positivity up

(Dakota news now)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One million people in Minnesota have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz says, but the positivity rate of testing was also on the rise, topping a 5% threshold for caution set by the state.

The positivity rate, which reached 5.2%, has seen a steady rise this month, indicating that the virus is spreading within communities.

The trend in Minnesota comes as President Joe Biden and top health officials warn that despite vaccines becoming widely available, Americans are declaring victory over the pandemic too early and letting their guard down against stopping infections.

