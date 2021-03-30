Advertisement

One person rescued in Sioux Falls house fire

Sioux Falls firefighters had to get someone from the basement of the home after it caught on...
Sioux Falls firefighters had to get someone from the basement of the home after it caught on fire.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls firefighters had to rescue one person after a home caught on fire Monday night just before 6:00 PM. Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

Firefighters discovered the home had actually been turned into apartments after they discovered heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. They extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and searched all levels of the building. One person was discovered in the basement and taken outside. No one was injured in this incident.

Everyone who lived in the home has been displaced because of the damage the building received.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Country musician Dustin Lynch will perform at the grandstand on Saturday, September 4th.
Dustin Lynch to perform at South Dakota State Fair
The Sioux Falls Arts Council is asking artists to submit pieces of art that could potentially...
Sioux Falls Arts Council looking for submissions to wrap utility boxes
Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day and Governor Kristi Noem has called on all South...
Recognizing Vietnam Veterans Day in South Dakota
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails