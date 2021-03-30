One person rescued in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls firefighters had to rescue one person after a home caught on fire Monday night just before 6:00 PM. Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

Firefighters discovered the home had actually been turned into apartments after they discovered heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. They extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and searched all levels of the building. One person was discovered in the basement and taken outside. No one was injured in this incident.

Everyone who lived in the home has been displaced because of the damage the building received.

