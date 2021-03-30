Parker Fox has been a human highlight reel in his time at Northern

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -He’s been one of the most dynamic players I have covered in my time in South Dakota. And Parker Fox of Northern will certainly be missed when transfers. We did this story before Parker and these 2 teammates entered the Transfer Portal... But his impact on the Wolves program isn’t diminished by his leaving.

He’s was named to a pair of All-American teams last week. And as photojournalist Dave Hauck shows us, those awards have been a slam dunk!

Parker Fox, Senior Forward says, “Northern is a special spot. I had never heard of Aberdeen or of Northern State before I got here, but once I took a visit I knew within a couple of hours that this was the spot for me. Whatever you do, do it with all your heart and especially if you’re doing something that you love. I feell in love with basketball at an extremely you age and basketball has kind of been my life.”

Andrew Kallman, Senior Guard says, “To have someone with his level of skill is huge. It makes everyone else look better and it makes me look better with assists. He brings a ton of energy to the floor and intensity is next level for sure.”

Mason Stark, Senior Guard says, “It’s amazing to be a part of this team and also to have Parker by my side. He makes it easier. I can just throw it to him him on pick and rolls and he just goes out there and dunks it so it’s just great.”

Saul Phillips, Northern Head Coach says, " He is our swagger. He’s out there with the long hair dunking all over the place and swinging off the rims. He’s been a leader, he’s been a transcendent player and he’s a good student. I guess you can’t ask any more of a kid than what he’s done over the course of his career. It’s been great.”

Fox says, “It’s been what I’ve ingrained myself in and what I find my identity in so I just do it with my whole heart. I give all my energy and all my effort to the sport and to my teammates and to this university.”

Phillips says, “He absolutely changes the game every time he steps on the floor and you can’t say that about many people. And more than that.”

Stark says, “You can see with his athleticism that he’s a freak of nature, so it’s definitely different from what I’ve experienced in the past.”

Phillips says, “I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in Division II period.”

Fox says, " Kids that ask for autographs I always tell them to believe in your dreams and pursue your goals and you can do anything you set your mind to. I wouldn’t want to do it any other way because I feel like if I don’t do it this way I’m selling myself short and I’m selling my talent short.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.