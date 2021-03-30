Police: Two charged with possession of stolen vehicle, marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are facing multiple charges after police say they were found with marijuana after leaving a stolen vehicle in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of South Norton Avenue. Police say at around 10:30 am, a patrolling officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked in a lot near the 600 block of South 3rd Avenue. Officers witnessed the vehicle drive around the area before returning to the parking lot.

Police say two men exited the vehicle and began to walk away when the officers stopped them.

The suspects, 18-year-old Mikel Richard McDonald, and 23-year-old Michael James Archambault, Jr., were arrested. Officers found a small amount of marijuana on the suspects as well as a meth pipe. Officers also found a stolen purse, not related to the stolen vehicle.

The suspects are facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property charges.

