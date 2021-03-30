Advertisement

Police: Two charged with possession of stolen vehicle, marijuana

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are facing multiple charges after police say they were found with marijuana after leaving a stolen vehicle in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of South Norton Avenue. Police say at around 10:30 am, a patrolling officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked in a lot near the 600 block of South 3rd Avenue. Officers witnessed the vehicle drive around the area before returning to the parking lot.

Police say two men exited the vehicle and began to walk away when the officers stopped them.

The suspects, 18-year-old Mikel Richard McDonald, and 23-year-old Michael James Archambault, Jr., were arrested. Officers found a small amount of marijuana on the suspects as well as a meth pipe. Officers also found a stolen purse, not related to the stolen vehicle.

The suspects are facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property charges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 0% contained on Tuesday, fire crosses into Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Eggapalooza (Brookings, SD)
Downtown Brookings hosts Eggapalooza in celebration of Easter and Spring
File photo.
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 Monday evening.
Schroeder fire near Rapid City 0% contained, authorities say
Sioux Empire Fair considered ‘Refreshing’ for many
Hardy and Parmalee added to Sioux Empire Fair lineup