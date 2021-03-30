Advertisement

Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation turns attention to Repair Affair

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local housing organization is working to help people with accessibility issues in their homes such as wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and railings.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is once again out to help the local community through the annual program called Repair Affair.

The goal of the program is to update an applicant’s home by making it more accessible for low-income, elderly, or permanently disabled residents free of charge.

Labor will be donated by volunteers and materials purchased through a grant received by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Volunteers will complete projects Tuesday, June 8 and applications are due by April 15.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: 2,100 acres big Cleghorn Canyon most imminent threat

Latest News

Thanks to the South Dakota Clean Diesel Grant and other funding opportunities, six school...
6 South Dakota school districts adding propane buses to fleet
Transgender Sports
What impact could Gov. Noem’s executive orders have?
The pot continues to grow for the Faulkton Area Foundation’s Chase the Ace fundraiser, looking...
Faulkton Area Foundation fundraiser grows to new high
Man sentenced to 17 years in child pornography case