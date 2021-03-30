Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation turns attention to Repair Affair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local housing organization is working to help people with accessibility issues in their homes such as wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and railings.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is once again out to help the local community through the annual program called Repair Affair.

The goal of the program is to update an applicant’s home by making it more accessible for low-income, elderly, or permanently disabled residents free of charge.

Labor will be donated by volunteers and materials purchased through a grant received by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Volunteers will complete projects Tuesday, June 8 and applications are due by April 15.

