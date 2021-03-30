Sioux Falls Arts Council looking for submissions to wrap utility boxes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Arts Council is looking for artists to submit ideas for an outdoor gallery. The goal is to wrap 26 utility boxes around Downtown Sioux Falls in vinyl art. But the arts council wants the vinyl art to be from artists of all ages and skill levels. They don’t have to be from Sioux Falls to submit an idea.

Kellen Boice, the executive director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council, said artists can submit original work of a painting, drawing, digital art, illustration, or photography. If their piece is selected, the arts council will work with them on getting a high-resolution image to be wrapped around a utility box. The project is being called DTSF Art Box: Outdoor Gallery.

Artwork needs to be submitted by April 30th, and artists will be notified by May 15th if they made the cut. They can submit art digitally or through a paper submission form.

Printed brochures are available at the Washington Pavilion and any Sioux Falls public library. They are also available in various languages by request online.

