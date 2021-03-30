Advertisement

Sjerven will return for another season with USD women’s basketball team

Coyotes center will be back next season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Great news for USD women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Her senior center Hanah Sjerven announced on social media Monday that she is returning for another season with the Coyotes. Serven was the pre-season Player of the Year in the Summit League and she is one of seven finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid Major Player of the Year Award along with Myah Selland of SDSU.

Hannah led her team to the post season conference title and a spot in the NCAA tournament for the 3rd consecutive year. So getting Hannah back is very important for the program next year.

