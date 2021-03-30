Advertisement

TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her, authorities said.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

“It happened really quick,” Brittanie Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing.”

Hager was driving in Farmington when a storm that produced gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph) toppled the tree limb and killed her instantly, authorities said.

Hager was the sole occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, who called the situation “tragic and unique.”

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok. Together, they had more than 400,000 followers. Ritchie posted a tearful tribute and said Hager “loved her TikTok fam.”

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Brittanie Lynn Ritchie’s first name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: 2,100 acres big Cleghorn Canyon most imminent threat
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
The pot continues to grow for the Faulkton Area Foundation’s Chase the Ace fundraiser, looking...
Faulkton Area Foundation fundraiser grows to new high
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
Slain Colorado officer remembered for service to others