Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Andes Central senior gets things done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is from Pickstown and is a reliable senior and leader at Andes Central High School.

Aaron Hummel gets things done.

”I want to pride myself on my work so i can show other people that if you work hard you can have success in your life,” Aaron said.

He’s gotten good direction from home. His father Bill is the middle school and high school principal.

”He’s very responsible. We’ve kind of raised him that way. And he does what needs to be done. I don’t have to ask him more than once to do something. He’s resourceful,” Bill said.

Aaron has close to a 3.6 GPA. He’s a four-sport letter winner, which included captain of the football team. He’s also in the student council and national honor society.

”High school has been fun. We have a lot of great teachers, I’ve taken like five years of science and that’s because our teachers are so good,” Aaron said.

”My son tends to be very outgoing and he’s into a lot of athletics and things and I can’t ask anything more of him,” Bill said.

And the college plans are coming together.

” I’m going to go to school at USD for business. And I want to go do that because my dad did it before he became a principal and before he became a teacher. And I thought that was really cool,” Aaron said.

Aaron is getting a jump on college. Taking all dual credit courses online this semester.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Aaron gets a $250 scholarship from the Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

