Two local food trucks are set to move to brick and mortar locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls-area food trucks Kabab King and Watecha Bowl both endured struggles that came along with the pandemic.

But the business owners endured and are excited to open up brick and mortar locations during April.

Neither food truck has been open long.

Kabab King began food truck operations in 2018 and Watecha Bowl began in 2020.

“We started in the Pandemic so I mean I don’t really know what pre-pandemic food service was like,” said Lawrence West the owner of Watecha Bowl.

The owners of both restaurants say that while 2020 was difficult, they still continue to experience growth.

“Our customer base grew so big, it got to the point where we were on the road so much that it started lacking here,” West said

“People here in South Dakota, and especially Sioux Falls they love our food,” said Moe Fares the co-owner of Kabab King.

The owners are grateful for the growth of their respective customer bases.

“The best part of this business is the people that I get to meet, hands down,” West said.

“I love Sioux Falls, and I love the people here, they are very friendly,” Fares said.

Both restaurants will host Grand Opening events.

Watecha Bowl is located on Madison Street and will open on April 9th.

Kabab King is located on 10th street inside the former Taco John’s building and will host a grand opening in the middle of April featuring 50% off.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.