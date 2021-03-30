Advertisement

Windy and Cooler

Sunshine Sticks Around
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Thanks to a strong cold front that moved through the area yesterday, temperatures are much colder today compared to yesterday. The wind will gradually die down tonight and heading into Wednesday morning as we begin Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens to the lower 20′s.

It’ll be a little breezy for Wednesday, but the wind won’t be as strong as it has been the last couple of days. Sunshine will be back and temperatures will struggle to get into the 40′s for highs. A quick turnaround is on the way for Thursday with highs quickly rising into the mid 50′s east and the mid to upper 60′s west. Friday we’ll see our highs head back into the 70′s everywhere.

Easter Weekend is looking to be nice with sunshine and temperatures in the 70′s sticking around for Saturday and even getting into the upper 70′s and some lower 80′s for Easter Sunday. Precipitation chances will hold off until next Monday through Wednesday as some chances will begin to return. This will mainly fall as rain, but as temperatures cool down at night we may see some snowflakes mix in especially by next Tuesday night and into next Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
Schroeder Fire: Estimated 1,900 acres burned, hundreds of families evacuated
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Windy Followed by a Cool Down
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Strong Winds, Fire Weather Concerns, Temperature Swings Highlight Monday’s Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Surge of Warm Air to Move in for Sunday, Monday
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain for Tonight into Saturday