Windy and Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Thanks to a strong cold front that moved through the area yesterday, temperatures are much colder today compared to yesterday. The wind will gradually die down tonight and heading into Wednesday morning as we begin Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens to the lower 20′s.

It’ll be a little breezy for Wednesday, but the wind won’t be as strong as it has been the last couple of days. Sunshine will be back and temperatures will struggle to get into the 40′s for highs. A quick turnaround is on the way for Thursday with highs quickly rising into the mid 50′s east and the mid to upper 60′s west. Friday we’ll see our highs head back into the 70′s everywhere.

Easter Weekend is looking to be nice with sunshine and temperatures in the 70′s sticking around for Saturday and even getting into the upper 70′s and some lower 80′s for Easter Sunday. Precipitation chances will hold off until next Monday through Wednesday as some chances will begin to return. This will mainly fall as rain, but as temperatures cool down at night we may see some snowflakes mix in especially by next Tuesday night and into next Wednesday morning.

