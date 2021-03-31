41st Street set for major construction over the next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is giving an update on several road construction projects that will be getting underway.

Those projects include the Minnesota Avenue corridor at 33rd and 57th streets, Marion Road, from 41st to 57th streets, and the area around 49th and Louise.

One of the larger projects involves some of the busiest intersections in the city. It’s called the “diverging diamond” and extends along 41st street and the interchange with I-29. The project is expected to have a big impact on drivers and businesses in the area.

Starting as soon as next Monday, this year is expected to be a record year for road construction. One of the many projects includes 41st street.

“It’ll be a record year,” said Public Works Director Mark Cotter.

Beginning April 5th, concrete repairs and street surfacing starts on Marion road between 41st to 57th street.

“Another this we’ll be doing is some water main replacement between 53rd and 57th street. Over the course of winter, we’ve actually had a couple of water main breaks in that section of Marion Road,” explained Public Works Principal Engineering Engineer Brad Ludens.

53rd through 57th street will be closed for 1-2 months. Once the entire project is completed by September, it will actually serve as an important alternate route for commuters when an even bigger project goes underway.

“Next year’s 41st street project, that’ll be a new diverging diamond interchange on I-29 and we’ll ultimately reconstruct 41st street from Marion road over to Shirley Avenue,” said Cotter.

But, this progress comes at a price.

“They served us official notice to be out of here on May 31st,” said Kuntze.

Chuck Kuntze has owned Flowerama, located off the corner of Marion and 41st, for 18 years.

Taking pride in surviving the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic he said, “We survived that very well, to be kicked out of my business by the city.”

The city bought the building for the anticipated road expansion. Though there’s been some assistance offered in relocating, Kuntze says that’s not an option for them.

“I don’t want to relocate. I’m happy here. We haven’t done anything to bring this on.”

“My employees are losing their job. It’s not going to be easy I’m trying to remain positive and no, I don’t want to stop progress. I also want to be treated fair,” Kuntze said.

This construction project is set to begin next year.

The city said they will be updating their website with all current and future construction projects so you can plan ahead.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.