Aberdeen Boys & Girls Club looking towards more normal spring and summer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen is looking towards a more normal start to their spring and summer activities, taking lessons learned from last year and applying them forward.

Executive Director Michael Herman said the club has a lot of optimism headed into the warmer months, as are many organizations part of the United Way.

“At out last meeting, you know it was reassuring to know that a lot of the agencies are doing just what we’re doing. Preparing to open back up, to receive more kids, or more clients, or personnel depending on what the organization is doing.” Herman said.

The biggest change will look to be a return to a somewhat normal summer activities schedule, something that was affected greatly last year. Program Director Megan Reshetar said they’ll be able to work more with the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department, as well as return to the city’s aquatic center which is scheduled to return open.

“We’re super excited to to get them to the pool this summer. They didn’t get to do that last year, so we’re really excited for that.” Reshetar said.

The free curb side meal program will also be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

“We’re still doing our food program that we did last summer also, and that we’re doing right now.” said Director of Operations Shelby Roso. “And it’s a federal food program, and we’re going to keep doing that as long as the city of Aberdeen needs us.”

Herman said that many restrictions will stay in place for the moment, including keeping kids belonging to the same school together in pods. But they have a much better idea of the road ahead, especially as vaccines continue to be distributed to their staff.

“There’s a lot of knowns, where there was so many unknowns last year at this time. And all of our staff have had the opportunity to get their first shot already. Most of them will be preparing to get their second shots in the next few days or few weeks.” Herman said.

