SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be another cool day, and we’re still going to have a little breeze out there. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s across the region. We could still see wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph. And there is still a high risk of fire danger across most of the region thanks to the breeze and dry conditions.

We’ll keep the sunshine around for Thursday, but we should start to warm up. Highs will be in the 50s in the southeast, but most of the region should crack the 60s. Highs will warm up even more for Friday. Most, if not all of us, should get into the 70s! That nice weather will stick around for Easter weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday with most of us possibly cracking 80 for Easter Sunday!

Early next week, we’ll keep the nice temps around, we’ll just see them drop a bit. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a weak cold front move through and drop highs mostly into the mid 60s.

